Gaga stars as Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn (also called 'Lee', in this film), opposite Joaquin Phoenix, which is a sequel to the 2019 movie, with the character meeting Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) at Arkham State Hospital.

The latest trailer gave fans another glimpse of the musical nature of the film, and showed both Phoenix and Gaga singing briefly, with Joker first providing a rendition of For Once in My Life before he is seen joining Harley Quinn in a duet of Get Happy.

Music might be a big part of the upcoming film's DNA, but director Todd Phillips has said he is hesitant to call it a musical, previously telling Variety: "Most of the music in the movie is really just dialogue. It's just Arthur not having the words to say what he wants to say, so he sings them instead."

He continued: "I just don't want people to think that it's like In the Heights, where the lady in the bodega starts to sing and they take it out onto the street, and the police are dancing. No disrespect, because I loved In the Heights."

But when will Harlequin be released? Read on for everything you need to know about the album set to accompany Joker 2.

Harlequin will be released on Friday 27th September, a week before the release of Joker 2.

The pop singer revealed the release date in a post on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X, in which she wrote: "Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux."

The accompanying artwork shows Gaga wearing a short red wig, smeared make-up, and a red life jacket in the shower.

The album is not to be confused with Hildur Guðnadóttir's score for Joker: Folie à Deux, which is also set for release on Friday.

Lady Gaga Harlequin album full tracklist

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and The Joker. Warner Bros

The tracklist for Harlequin is as follows:

Good Morning

Get Happy (2024)

Oh, When the Saints

World on a String

If My Friends Could See Me Now

That’s Entertainment

Smile

The Joker

Folie à Deux

Gonna Build a Mountain

Close to You

Happy Mistake

That’s Life

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 4th October 2024.

