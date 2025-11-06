Netflix's K-Pop Demon Hunters has to be one of the greatest film success stories of the summer, becoming the most-viewed original title on the streaming platform since records began.

As the title suggests, the animated fantasy flick follows a Korean girlband who have a particularly epic side hustle as formidable demon hunters, with a deceptive boyband being their arch-rivals.

The success of the film globally is a testament to the growing popularity of K-pop in the West, with the soundtrack spawning three top 40 singles in the UK, including Golden, which has spent nine non-consecutive weeks at number 1.

It's no surprise, then, that a sequel is in development, although fans might be a tad disappointed by how long they have to wait until Huntr/x take on their next adversaries. According to Deadline, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are eyeing a 2029 launch.

A four-year gap between the two films risks a loss of momentum for this fledgling franchise, but it could well be rewarded if the quality remains high, as fans would surely be dismayed by a subpar sequel being rushed out the door.

Between K-Pop Demon Hunters and its acclaimed Spider-Verse films, Sony Pictures Animation has earned a great deal of respect for its experimental animation styles and high-concept ideas – but alas, they don't happen overnight.

There was also a five-year wait for 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (even amid reports of animators working long hours in the run-up to release), with the trilogy-ending Beyond the Spider-Verse not expected until 2027.

So, when you break it down, the belated return for K-Pop Demon Hunters isn't all that surprising. What remains a mystery is whether the sequel will get a full-fledged theatrical rollout.

Sony Pictures Animation sold the original film to Netflix in a move that suggested some scepticism over its viability in cinemas, but those doubts must have been quashed by the resultant blow-up.

Nevertheless, Netflix has been reluctant to give even its most prestigious fare a full theatrical run in the past, citing its loyalty to subscribers above all, which has previously caused tension between the company and cinema chains.

A sing-along version of K-Pop Demon Hunters has played for two limited periods in cinemas, first in August, and again to coincide with Halloween, resulting in a global box office gross just shy of $25 million.

With the fanbase now established, a sequel could go much higher, but it depends on the willingness of all parties to give it a full life in cinemas. According to Deadline's report, there's "no word" on a final verdict just yet.

When the sequel does materialise, its quite likely that stars Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo will reprise their roles as K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who collectively form the girl group Huntr/x.

