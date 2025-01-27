Meanwhile, it's also been revealed that another actor with a Game of Thrones connection has joined the cast, with Laurence O’Fuarain – who appeared in a single episode in season 5 of the epic fantasy saga – added to the ensemble alongside Marcia Gay Harden (So Help Me Todd) and Jonathan Howard (Thor: The Dark World).

According to a synopsis, the film stars Turner as Anne, "a young woman enduring a solitary and harsh existence alongside her mother-in-law Morwen (Harden)".

Read more:

It continues: "Their isolated life takes a dark turn when a man from their past, played by Harington, returns and sets off a chain of events that irrevocably alters Anne’s life."

The film is set to be distributed by True Brit Entertainment, with the company's CEO Zygi Kamasa explaining: "We’re excited to back our eighth British film in just over a year with this genuinely scary horror movie, which reunites two terrific British actors in Kit Harrington and Sophie Turner."

He added: "The horror genre has continued to be a standout performer in cinemas recently, and we want to expand our outreach to create more commercially successful British-led genre films of this nature from the industry."

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.