Kate Winslet has finally admitted what all Titanic fans have been thinking
After 19 years we've got justice for frozen Leonardo DiCaprio
Well, it only took 19 years but Kate Winslet has FINALLY admitted her part in the biggest injustice in the film Titanic.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel the British actress acknowledged that Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack probably could have taken refuge on that floating door after all.
"I agree, I think he could have actually fit on that bit of door," she said.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TW4EMX584A
So yup, Rose ultimately played her part in the death of her below decks lover. Poor Leo.
Winslet said she’s still quite touched by how much people enjoy seeing herself and her former co-star reunite at awards ceremonies and on screen.
“People are always quite excited to see Leo and myself,” she commented. “It’s really quite endearing.”
Now just imagine how much more endearing it’d be if you’d just MOVED OVER on that door, Rose.