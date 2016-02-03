"I agree, I think he could have actually fit on that bit of door," she said.

So yup, Rose ultimately played her part in the death of her below decks lover. Poor Leo.

Winslet said she’s still quite touched by how much people enjoy seeing herself and her former co-star reunite at awards ceremonies and on screen.

“People are always quite excited to see Leo and myself,” she commented. “It’s really quite endearing.”

Now just imagine how much more endearing it’d be if you’d just MOVED OVER on that door, Rose.