It’s been a great summer for blockbusters already, and one of the latest big-budget movies to hit the big screen is Jungle Cruise – an action-adventure film loosely based on the eponymous Disneyland theme park attraction.

The film has been a long time in the making – with a movie having first been mooted as far back as 2004 – and stars a host of Hollywood A-listers including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jesse Plemons.

Set during the early 20th century, the plot revolves around a scientist (Blunt) and a steamboat captain (Johnson) who embark on a perlilous journey down the Amazon in search of an ancient tree that holds the power to heal and could change the course of history.

Jungle Cruise was originally set to hit cinemas last summer, but like so many other films has had to wait a full year to make its debut as a result of the pandemic – with the movie now releasing simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday 30th July.

But if you’re not happy to head to the cinema or stump up the £19.99 needed to gain access on Disney Plus, you might be wondering when the film will be landing on the streamer for free to existing subscribers – read on for everything you need to know.

When will Jungle Cruise be free on Disney Plus?

Similar to all the other films that Disney has released both in cinemas and on streaming – such as Mulan and Cruella – fans will have to wait a little over three months before they can get access with a regular Disney Plus subscription.

Disney has announced that the film will become free for subscribers on Friday 12th November.

No information has been made available as to when hard copies of the film will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD, but we can probably expect more details about this from Disney in the not too distant future.

If you fancy getting a brief preview of the film before deciding whether to pay some cash to see it before it arrives on Disney Plus for free, you can check out the trailer below, which teases a fun-filled fantasy adventure.