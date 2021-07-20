Julie Walters leads cast for Christmas animation of Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby

Mamma Mia’s Julie Walters will lend her voice to Channel 4’s upcoming adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby, the broadcaster has announced.

The BAFTA and Emmy-winning actor will star in the Christmas 2021 special as the fearless Granny, while Downton Abbey 2’s Hugh Dancy voices her courageous grandson Albert and Homeland’s David Harewood narrates the story.

Based on the late Pratchett’s short story of the same name, The Abominable Snow Baby follows the titular 14-feet tall monster, who arrives in a small English town and is immediately shunned by the local residents.

Luckily, an indomitable Granny and her grandson Albert decide to rescue the Snow Baby and shower it with affection, helping the town to overcome their prejudices in the process.

The Abominable Snow Baby will air on Channel 4 this Christmas, becoming the latest in a series of the broadcaster’s animated festive specials such as The Snowman, The Tiger Who Came to Tea and Quentin Blake’s Clown.

Channel 4’s Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick, said in a statement: “Channel 4’s original Christmas animation has become a real highlight over the years and this year will be no exception.

“I’m delighted Julie Walters, Hugh Dancy and David Harewood will be bringing to life this wonderful, funny and moving yuletide tale. I know it’s only July but with this amazing cast line up I can hardly wait… it’s definitely going to be a merry Terry Christmas.”

Pratchett, who died in March 2015, is best known for writing the Discworld novels, including The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents, which is being adapted into a film starring David Tennant, Emilia Clarke and Hugh Laurie.