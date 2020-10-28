In voiceover, he says: "Rock star or somebody impersonating a rock star – what's the difference?"

The trailer shows Flynn playing a mysterious young man who is searching for an identity with which he can conquer the world. His Mercury Records publicist executive, Rob Oberman (Glee star Marc Maron), is exasperated at Bowie's refusal to play the corporate game and his experimentation with cross-dressing and sexuality.

Stardust is notable for not featuring Bowie's music, which many fans would deem essential to a biopic of the Brixton-born legend. Bowie's family has not supported the film.

More like this

In fact, his son, Moon director Duncan Jones tweeted last year: "Im saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience."

Stardust is directed by documentary maker Gabriel Range from a script by himself and Christopher Bell. Joining Maron and Flynn in the cast is The Hunger Games actress Jena Malone as Bowie's first wife, Angie.

Flynn told Yahoo Movies that viewers should not treat it as a rock biopic; rather it was a "tiny origin" story.

“It's quite a small film," he said. "It's really not in the same sort of genre or emotional feel as those big biopic films. It's very much a tiny origin story for him. So I really hope people receive it in the way it's meant to be received. It was a huge privilege to have a go at.”

Stardust will hit cinemas on 25th November and will stream on VOD and digital services the same day.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.