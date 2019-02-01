Johnny Flynn tipped to play David Bowie in Stardust

Vanity Fair and Les Misérables star Johnny Flynn could be starring as music legend David Bowie in an upcoming film.

Stardust will reportedly see Flynn – a successful singer and songwriter, who penned the score to BBC’s Detectorists – play Bowie during his first visit to the US in 1971.

Hunger Games actress Jena Malone has also joined the project as wife Angie and GLOW‘s Marc Maron will play Bowie’s record company publicist, according to Variety.

However, Bowie’s son Duncan Jones has cast doubt on the project – particularly reports that the film would feature his father’s music.

Speaking on Twitter, Jones denied the project had been given the rights to Bowie’s back catalogue. He added: “If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families [sic] blessing, that’s up to the audience.”

Im not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know.

Im saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019

Jones also made a veiled comment about the film later on, sharing a picture of a fake Toy Story action figure and adding “Why did this tweet make me think of that biopic film news story?”

Why did this tweet make me think of that biopic film news story? 😂 https://t.co/eit86tBELK — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019

Bowie’s son did, however, say he would like to work with American Gods’ Neil Gaiman and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey to make a film about his father.

If @neilhimself wanted to write something using dad's characters, and @pramsey342 and his team wanted to make it as an animated film, I would urge everyone on my end to pay attention and give the pitch serious consideration. 😉 https://t.co/WdpuL1o7z7 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019

After finding fame in the 1960s, David Bowie developed his Ziggy Stardust persona during a 1971 trip to America. This led to his classic 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.

Bowie died of liver cancer in January 2016, two days after his final album, Blackstar, was released.