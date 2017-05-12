The postcard was stolen from Howard Road in Birmingham last month, but now the West Midlands Police are appealing for help from Harry Potter fans to track down the culprits.

Investigating Officer PC Paul Jauncey said: "The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans. We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police."

JK Rowling has also issued her own plea.

The postcard was sold in 2008 to raise funds for English PEN, which promotes the freedom to write and read, as well as Dyslexia Action.