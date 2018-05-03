The Battle of Hogwarts was the deadly war between Lord Voldemort and his army and Harry Potter and his allies in The Deathly Hallows.

Dobby wasn’t killed during this fight – he died as he rescued Harry, Hermione, Luna, Ron from the Death Eaters at Malfoy Manor – but the apology felt necessary nevertheless for arguably the saddest death in Hogwarts history.

Rowling wrote: "It's that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn't die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who'd win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf."

More like this

In previous years, Rowling has said sorry for killing Professor Severus Snape, Fred Weasley and Remus Lupin.

Advertisement

May they rest in peace.