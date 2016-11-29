However, it seems we might have jumped the gun (or wand) a little bit with this whole thing – because Harris himself thinks it’s pretty unlikely that he’ll make the cut.

“They’re obviously thinking about it,” Harris told the Evening Standard. “I haven’t heard anything and I don’t expect to. It’s not up to me.

And in fact, Harris suggested the fan campaign could do his chances more harm than good...

“Having seen [fan campaigns] before I find that [film bosses] don’t like to have their hands forced,” he explained.

“These campaigns almost always go in a different direction.”

Possibly time to obliviate that suggestion from our minds, then.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is in cinemas now