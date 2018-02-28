The director's son, John Gilbert, confirmed to BBC that his father had died on Friday in Monaco, saying his father "died peacefully in his sleep" after "suffering from dementia for close to a decade".

Gilbert began his career as a child actor – starring in movies like 1934’s Dick Turpin – before turning to directing. After working as an assistant on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1939 film Jamaica Inn, Gilbert helmed his own movies and in 1966 earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture for film Alfie.

Advertisement

Stars including Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright and Ant-Man’s Peyton Reed were among those to pay tribute to Gilbert.