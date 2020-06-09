Reportedly leaked call sheets, obtained by MI6-HQ, heavily hint that Bond (Daniel Craig) and his partner Dr Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) will have welcomed a daughter together in the five-year period between the events of Spectre and the new movie.

"I think that Bond should probably be a little bit more untouchable," Swedish actress Ekland said when questioned about the concept of Bond as a father. "He’s a fantasy.

"The Bond man, every big do I go to, everyone wants to be Bond."

When pressed on whether writing Bond's daughter into No Time to Die "ruined" the fantasy, Ekland replied: "It think so. I, personally, think so.

"But Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson, producers], they know better than me," she laughed.

Ekland went on to say she believes the next Bond, who will replace Craig when he steps down from the role after No Time to Die, should "turn back time" and be a "traditional" 007, "an old-fashioned bachelor".

No Time to Die will be released in UK cinemas 12th November. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.