The final lines, which include the cast singing Auld Lang Syne, will be painted at Glasgow Central during December.

The script will be stencilled alongside useful information and links to online advice about simple ways to intervene when someone is struggling with poor mental health.

Frank Capra's 1946 film follows the story of one man's struggle with a life that hasn't gone according to plan – but it is also an uplifting story of family, love, hope, and redemption.

Travellers will be able to read lines such as this from Clarence the Angel: "Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?"

Virgin Trains has partnered with Rethink Mental Illness for the initiative, which puts the spotlight on how difficult the festive period can be for some, and the positive impact that simple acts of kindness can have.

The script will be painted overnight, with stations involved including Rugby, Birmingham New Street, Crew, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Penrith and Carlisle.

The initiative will be rolled out along the Virgin Trains West Coast route, with the film’s message of goodwill painted across station platforms in towns and cities that include; London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Preston, Carlisle and Glasgow.