It's 16 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson became Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione
The new Harry, Ron and Hermione were revealed to the world in a press conference on 21st August 2000
21 August 2000 was a magical day for Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. This was the day they became known to the world as JK Rowling's beloved Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.
The then-11-year-old Radcliffe, 10-year-old Watson and 11-year-old Grint (who was just about to turn 12) were in high spirits as they strolled into their first press conference.
"We saw so many enormously talented kids in the search for Harry," said director Christopher Columbus at the time. "The process was intense and there were times when we felt we would never find an individual who embodied the complex spirit and depth of Harry Potter."
"Then, Dan walked into the room and we all knew we had found Harry," he continued. "We were equally elated upon meeting Emma and Rupert who are perfect for the roles of Hermione and Ron. I couldn’t be happier to begin work with such talented, inspiring young actors."
Little did they know, the trio would go on to become part of one of the biggest film franchises ever seen. Eight movies later these relatively unknown children have become household names, having grown up on screen and made Rowling's iconic characters their own.
By the time they wrapped filming on Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, they had become firm friends and brought magic to billions of muggles across the globe.
And if we could get our hands on one of those precious time-turners, we'd roll back the clock and watch them do it all again.