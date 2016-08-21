"We saw so many enormously talented kids in the search for Harry," said director Christopher Columbus at the time. "The process was intense and there were times when we felt we would never find an individual who embodied the complex spirit and depth of Harry Potter."

"Then, Dan walked into the room and we all knew we had found Harry," he continued. "We were equally elated upon meeting Emma and Rupert who are perfect for the roles of Hermione and Ron. I couldn’t be happier to begin work with such talented, inspiring young actors."

Little did they know, the trio would go on to become part of one of the biggest film franchises ever seen. Eight movies later these relatively unknown children have become household names, having grown up on screen and made Rowling's iconic characters their own.

By the time they wrapped filming on Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, they had become firm friends and brought magic to billions of muggles across the globe.

And if we could get our hands on one of those precious time-turners, we'd roll back the clock and watch them do it all again.