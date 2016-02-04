"I would expect Ron has probably divorced Hermione already. I don't think that relationship would have done very well," the Harry Potter actor replied when asked by The Huffington Post where he thought his character had gone next at the Harry Potter Celebration event in Universal Studios, Orlando.

Say it ain't so Ron.

Both Grint and former co-star Matthew Lewis went on to expand the tale quite amusingly. "He's living on his own, in a little one-bedroom apartment. He hasn't got a job", said Grint.

"Living in a one-bedroom studio apartment all alone, doing nothing," added Lewis. "He lives in Kings Cross, right in that area."

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, was eager to salvage the Weasley marriage, though: "Don't say divorced. Say they've split up. They can reconcile."

Not content with plotting Ron's meagre existence, Lewis went on to explain how he'd get his old pal back on track.

"Neville works at the school, right? So he's a professor, just enjoying that," Lewis said. "Maybe he's trying to get Ron a job, man. And he keeps throwing it back in his face, like, 'I don't need your help, Neville; Jesus, just leave it.' And I'm like, 'Come on, it's fine, we'll sort it out, just trying to get you back into the fold.'

"Yeah, him and Hermione don't see eye to eye because I've taken Ron's side in the relationship, obviously. They've got everyone split off, friends-wise. I don't know who you guys chose? Did you choose Hermione?"

Lynch said Luna was most likely Team Ron, while Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang, threw her support behind the red haired wizard too.

"Are you Ron as well? Jeez, Hermione is thin on the ground with friends!" observed Lewis, before Leung switched allegiances to side with the witch.

"I think Ron would need more help. Hermione would handle herself better," explained Lynch.

"Yeah, he's in a bad way", Grint added.

Lewis assured him though: "I'll get you in as the caretaker of the school, man. We'll sort it out. Don't worry about it," he said.

Grint: "Just get me out there. Just get me out of the house."

"And we'll get you back together", said Lynch.

We hope you do, Luna. We really hope you do.