27 magical Daniel Radcliffe moments
As the former Harry Potter star turns 27, we look back at his most wizard moments, from pranks and mistaken identities to rapping like Eminem
We need little to no excuse to trawl Radio Times' Daniel Radcliffe archives (these may or may not be a thing) to relive some of the former Harry Potter star's funniest, sweetest and goofiest moments. But today, we actually have a reason!
The Boy Who Lived turns 27-years-old this 23rd July. So naturally we took it upon ourselves to come up with 27 magical moments from his time in the spotlight...
1. The time he looked completely adorable in the first Harry Potter film
2. And his reaction to getting cast in the first place
"I was in the bath at the time, and my dad came running in and said, 'Guess who they want to play Harry Potter!?' and I started to cry. It was probably the best moment of my life."
3. The epic moment when he beat Voldemort in the final Harry Potter film
What do you mean it wasn't real?
4. This time Mary Berry admired his hair
5. That time he bought a wand to host Have I Got News for You
6. When he tried to be a receptionist
7. This Doctor Who-meets-Game of Thrones-meets-Harry Potter selfie
8. That time he was AMAZING at rapping
9. And THIS time he was amazing at rapping
10. When he tried to impersonate an affectionate snake
11. Oh, and played a silly chocolate-based game with us
12. When he admitted he'd learned his American accent from Friends
How YOU doing?
More like this
13. The time he tried these cheesy chat-up lines
14. This time he just couldn't keep a straight face in a game of Innuendo Bingo
15. When Alan Rickman pulled an elaborate prank on him
(It involved a fart machine)
16. The time(s) he was mistaken for The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood
"'I am not Elijah Wood, signed Daniel Radcliffe'"
17. The time he played this strange ball game
18. Definitely the time he secretly walked around Comic-Con dressed as Spiderman
19. That time he sorted celebrities into Hogwart's houses
Cumberbatch = Ravenclaw. Obvs.