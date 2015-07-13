Stop what you're doing. Maisie Williams, Daniel Radcliffe and Jenna Coleman have taken the ultimate selfie.
Wow. Just Wow.
Published: Monday, 13 July 2015 at 10:40 am
What happened when Harry Potter met Arya Stark? The world imploded – or at least that's what actress Maisie Williams predicted would take place once her Instagram selfie hit the internet.
The actress posed it up with a bearded Daniel Radcliffe at Comic-Con over the weekend, but they weren't the only famous faces appearing in this starry, starry snap. No, no.
Take a closer look and you'll see the pair are in serious sci-fi company as Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman crouches in the background, joined by Maisie's GoT co-star Hannah Murray.
"Last night was really great," gushed Williams as she made the rest of the world heave a collective sigh of jealousy. To be famous, eh?
