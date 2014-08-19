It's our favourite ever water-based game. Radio 1's genius concept Innuendo Bingo, which sees celebrities, and Scott Mill's radio show star Chris Stark, try not to laugh at accidental innuendos while their mouths are full of water.

Today, though, the game got a whole lot better, when Harry Potter and What If star Daniel Radcliffe took his place on the waterproof tarpaulin, plastic cup in hand. It was a surreal and somewhat unlikely moment – Scott Mills seemed a little confused as to how they'd managed to persuade the 25-year-old star to play along – but an enthusiastic Radcliffe seemed very game to get covered in Stark's spit.