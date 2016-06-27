Is there going to be an X-Men Avengers crossover?
Marvel and 20th Century Fox are said to be in "early talks" – but could the two universes meet?
We live in a world of reboots, revivals and crossovers. Superhero characters pop up in other superhero movies. Some get their own spin-off TV shows.
But two gangs who are yet to overlap are the Avengers and X-Men. X-Men has been somewhat isolated from the rest of the comic universe, although there have been regular rumours of a potential team-up over the years.
The reason they have never met before is that while Marvel Studios own the rights to the Avengers franchise, X-Men is owned by 20th Century Fox. However, there's now reportedly word that the two are in "early talks" to combine.
"I've heard from a few of my sources, my little birds, that Fox and Marvel have kind of talked, but not really, but there's interest from Fox," Fatman on Batman podcast producer Matt Key told Collider.
He notes that "we're years from that ever possibly happening" adding: "But I think that's what it would take... Fox joining hands with Marvel."
X-Men producer Simon Kinberg said earlier this year: "There’s so much crossover in the comic it would be neat to one day see those characters share a movie.”
We have precedent for this of course: Sony-owned Spider-Man featured in the Avengers-packed Captain America: Civil War.