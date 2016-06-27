The reason they have never met before is that while Marvel Studios own the rights to the Avengers franchise, X-Men is owned by 20th Century Fox. However, there's now reportedly word that the two are in "early talks" to combine.

"I've heard from a few of my sources, my little birds, that Fox and Marvel have kind of talked, but not really, but there's interest from Fox," Fatman on Batman podcast producer Matt Key told Collider.

He notes that "we're years from that ever possibly happening" adding: "But I think that's what it would take... Fox joining hands with Marvel."

X-Men producer Simon Kinberg said earlier this year: "There’s so much crossover in the comic it would be neat to one day see those characters share a movie.”

We have precedent for this of course: Sony-owned Spider-Man featured in the Avengers-packed Captain America: Civil War.