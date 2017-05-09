And the star attached is reportedly none other than Stranger Things’ David Harbour, who was recently mooted for another comic-book role as Cable in Deadpool 2 (the part eventually went to Josh Brolin) and seems to have confirmed the Hellboy rumours on his Twitter account.

Clearly, he has a perfectly devilish sense of humour – he'll fit right in.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola also seemed to confirm the reports with a Facebook post offering a few details...

And if these rumours are true, the project will see Millennium producing the new movie, making them the third studio to release a Hellboy film since 2004 – despite existing in the same continuity, del Toro's films were made by different studios, specifically Revolution/Sony and Universal.