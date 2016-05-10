This Marvel fan really wanted to wear an arc reactor like Iron Man and, rather than splashing the cash, came up with a crafty way of fashioning one himself.

Using a tin of tuna, some cardboard and an old phone battery, he created this.

Worthy of Tony Stark himself.

"I wanted an arc reactor that was small enough to wear, had a self-contained battery ,and only needed to look good under a shirt. I don't have access to a 3D printer or really any special tooling. This is what i came up with (sic)," iltl64 wrote.

Click here if you want to find out more about how he put it together.

The arc reactor also has more than one use. "It's a couple years old now and sometimes also doubles as a headlight for my bicycle, and everything still works," he writes.

