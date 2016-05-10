Worthy of Tony Stark himself.

"I wanted an arc reactor that was small enough to wear, had a self-contained battery ,and only needed to look good under a shirt. I don't have access to a 3D printer or really any special tooling. This is what i came up with (sic)," iltl64 wrote.

The arc reactor also has more than one use. "It's a couple years old now and sometimes also doubles as a headlight for my bicycle, and everything still works," he writes.