Antonio Banderas joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5

Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) will join the cast of Indiana Jones 5, playing an undisclosed role opposite returning lead Harrison Ford, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

The Oscar-nominated actor was recently seen in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and will also star in the upcoming Tom Holland adventure film Uncharted.

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also star in the fifth Indiana Jones film, adding another major franchise to her CV following both her collaboration on the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die, and her role in Solo: A Star Wars Story (itself a spin-off inspired by Han Solo, another Harrison Ford character).

Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson have also been cast in the as-yet-untitled fifth film.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Directed by James Mangold, the Indiana Jones 5 is currently set for release on the 29th July 2022 and will see the return of both Steven Spielberg (this time in the role of producer) and franchise composer John Williams.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” said Mangold. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

The last Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was released back in 2008, and was itself a long-delayed sequel to the original trilogy: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

Advertisement

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.