Hustle soundtrack: Every song featured in the Netflix film
From Dan Deacon, David Dallas to Beanie Sigel, Adam Sandler's new Netflix film Hustle is packed with music.
New Adam Sandler film has picked up plenty of steam since it landed on Netflix on 8th June, reaching the top of the streamer’s Top 10 movies list within three days of its release.
The film follows a jaded basketball scout Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler) who rediscovers his love for the game after spotting a prodigy hustling on the street - and invites him back to play for his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, without telling them beforehand.
Real NBA player Juancho Hernangómez takes on a leading role in Hustle, while there are also appearances from several other prominent players including Seth Curry, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal.
The Netflix movie also boasts an energetic soundtrack, courtesy of composer and musician Dan Deacon, which features plenty of rap and hip-hop. Read on for everything you need to know about the Hustle soundtrack.
The World Is Mine - Samm Henshaw
Over a montage of Stanley travelling around the world and watching international players
Dog On A Swing Set - Dan Deacon
Upon Stanley’s return
The Seed (2.0) - The Roots featuring Cody ShenuTT
Stanley driving his daughter to the cinema
Gettin' It - Too $hort
Stanley singing in the car
Feel It In The Air - Beanie Sigel
Stanley going to the funeral for the Philadelphia 76ers owner
It Never Entered My Mind - The Miles Davis Quintet
Stanley and his wife discussing his future with the 76ers
Sunny (Blank & Jones Summer Vibe Remix) - Boney M
Leon trying to recruit Stanley to become an agent in Spain
Porque Te Vas - Jeanette
Stanley talking to Bo Cruz and his mother
Philly, Philly - Eve featuring Beanie Sigel
Stanley and Bo beginning training in Philadelphia
Street Talkin' - Slick Rick
Stanley turning up at the hotel looking for Bo
Routine - Wale (featuring Rick Ross & Meek Mill)
Stanley watching Bo playing streetball in Philadelphia
Drumdown Mambo - Whethan featuring Jasiah
Before the fight that takes place before the NBA Combine
Runnin' - David Dallas
During the first half of Bo’s training montage
Become a Mountain - Dan Deacon
During the second half of Hustle’s training montage
Partiéndonos La Madra - Zarcourt featuring Kairo
Bo playing against professional NBA players to prove himself
Heaven - Tierra Whack
Stanley driving Bo back to the airport
Change Your Life (You Can Do It) - Dan Deacon
Stanley and Bo heading to the last-second secret game before the NBA Draft
Full Effect - Freeway featuring Young Gunz
Stanley walking to the court as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers
