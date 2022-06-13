The film follows a jaded basketball scout Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler) who rediscovers his love for the game after spotting a prodigy hustling on the street - and invites him back to play for his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, without telling them beforehand.

New Adam Sandler film has picked up plenty of steam since it landed on Netflix on 8th June, reaching the top of the streamer’s Top 10 movies list within three days of its release.

Real NBA player Juancho Hernangómez takes on a leading role in Hustle, while there are also appearances from several other prominent players including Seth Curry, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal.

The Netflix movie also boasts an energetic soundtrack, courtesy of composer and musician Dan Deacon, which features plenty of rap and hip-hop. Read on for everything you need to know about the Hustle soundtrack.

Hustle soundtrack: Every song featured in the Netflix film

The World Is Mine - Samm Henshaw

Over a montage of Stanley travelling around the world and watching international players

Dog On A Swing Set - Dan Deacon

Upon Stanley’s return

The Seed (2.0) - The Roots featuring Cody ShenuTT

Stanley driving his daughter to the cinema

Gettin' It - Too $hort

Stanley singing in the car

Feel It In The Air - Beanie Sigel

Stanley going to the funeral for the Philadelphia 76ers owner

It Never Entered My Mind - The Miles Davis Quintet

Stanley and his wife discussing his future with the 76ers

Sunny (Blank & Jones Summer Vibe Remix) - Boney M

Leon trying to recruit Stanley to become an agent in Spain

Porque Te Vas - Jeanette

Stanley talking to Bo Cruz and his mother

Philly, Philly - Eve featuring Beanie Sigel

Stanley and Bo beginning training in Philadelphia

Street Talkin' - Slick Rick

Stanley turning up at the hotel looking for Bo

Routine - Wale (featuring Rick Ross & Meek Mill)

Stanley watching Bo playing streetball in Philadelphia

Drumdown Mambo - Whethan featuring Jasiah

Before the fight that takes place before the NBA Combine

Runnin' - David Dallas

During the first half of Bo’s training montage

Become a Mountain - Dan Deacon

During the second half of Hustle’s training montage

Partiéndonos La Madra - Zarcourt featuring Kairo

Bo playing against professional NBA players to prove himself

Heaven - Tierra Whack

Stanley driving Bo back to the airport

Change Your Life (You Can Do It) - Dan Deacon

Stanley and Bo heading to the last-second secret game before the NBA Draft

Full Effect - Freeway featuring Young Gunz

Stanley walking to the court as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers

Hustle is currently streaming on Netflix.