New period drama parody film Fackham Hall features an all-star cast and an impressive writing team, so there's no wonder that viewers are desperate to see it.

The film, with both stars and was co-written by Jimmy Carr, also stars the likes of Damian Lewis, Katherine Waterston and Anna Maxwell Martin.

But is the movie currently available to watch at home or to stream on any platforms? And if not, how and when can viewers watch it?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fackham Hall.

How to watch Fackham Hall - can you stream it?

Tom Goodman-Hill as Inspector Watt in Fackham Hall. Entertainment Film Distributors

Fackham Hall is not available to stream, and likely won't be for some time.

Instead, the film is coming to cinemas in the UK on Friday 12th December.

Viewers will be able to watch the film there, or can wait until it eventually becomes available to watch at home.

Will Fackham Hall be available on Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+?

We don't yet know whether Fackham Hall be available on Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+.

It seems reasonable to suspect that the film will come to a streaming service at some point in future, although which one and when is yet to be determined.

What is Fackham Hall about?

Emma Laird and Tom Felton in Fackham Hall. Entertainment Film Distributors

Directed by Jim O'Hanlon (Your Christmas or Mine?) and written by Steve Dawson, Andrew Dawson, Tim Inman, Jimmy Carr and Patrick Carr, the film has been described as "a spoof that crosses Downton Abbey with Airplane! and Monty Python".

The synopsis for the film says: "Fackham Hall follows lovable pick-pocket Eric Noone as he lands a job at a unique English manor house. He quickly rises through the ranks, and a forbidden romance with lady-of-the-house Rose Davenport blossoms.

"But when an unexpected murder occurs, Eric gets framed - leaving Rose and her family’s future perilously uncertain."

Who stars in Fackham Hall?

Ben Radcliffe and Anna Maxwell Martin in Fackham Hall. Entertainment Film Distributors

Fackham Hall features a seriously starry cast, including the likes of Thomasin McKenzie (The Testament of Ann Lee), Damian Lewis (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light), Katherine Waterston (The Agency), Emma Laird (28 Years Later) and Tom Felton (Harry Potter).

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), Sue Johnston (Riot Women) and Jimmy Carr (Last One Laughing) also star, amongst many others.

The full cast of the film is as follows:

Thomasin McKenzie as Rose Davenport

Ben Radcliffe as Eric Noone

Damian Lewis as Humphrey, Lord Davenport

Katherine Waterston as Prudence, Lady Davenport

Emma Laird as Poppy Davenport

Lizzie Hopley as Phyllis Davenport

Tom Felton as Archibald Davenport

Tom Goodman-Hill as Inspector Watt

Anna Maxwell Martin as Mrs McAllister

Sue Johnston as Great Aunt Bonaparte

Jimmy Carr as Vicar

Lily Knight as Fifi Valentine

Magdalena Sverlander as Miss Rose Seller

Tim McMullan as Cyril

Laurie Ogden as Patricia

Paula Wharton as Mrs. Kitchen

Gemma Wardle as Gladys

Is there a trailer for Fackham Hall?

There is. You can watch the trailer for Fackham Hall right here now.

Fackham Hall will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 12th December.

