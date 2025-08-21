Whoever survives the longest without cracking a smile (they get just one life before they're out) is then crowned winner at the end of the run.

This time around the comics competing are David Mitchell, Diane Morgan, Romesh Ranganathan, Amy Gledhill, Maisie Adam, Mel Giedroyc, Alan Carr, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Sam Campbell and season 1 winner Bob Mortimer returning to defend his crown.

The first UK season of the show was contested by Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley and Richard Ayoade, who emerged as the runner-up.

Roisin Conaty will also return to cast her eye over proceedings alongside Carr from the safety of the control room.

Mortimer previously spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about his time filming the show and the challenges he had to overcome.

"I thought it would be easy not to laugh," he said. "[I] spend most of my days not laughing, so I thought it would be easy, but it's so difficult! [It's] just a strange atmosphere, I was really struggling in the beginning."

Speaking about how he managed not to laugh, the Gone Fishing comedian explained: "I just walked away. There was a few contestants [where] I just couldn't look at their faces, so I just veered away."

Daisy May Cooper and Bob Mortimer struggle to hold themselves together in Last One Laughing UK. Prime Video

Meanwhile, Carr spoke to RadioTimes.com about how he couldn't imagine being a contestant on the show, saying: "I think probably the reason I became a host rather than a team captain on shows was [because] I'm a pretty generous laugher. I've got a weird laugh, fine, but I use it a lot. I love stand-up comedy, I consume more than I perform. I watch everyone's specials and watch all the shows."

He continued: "I absolutely love comedy as a genre and I think that thing about not laughing is so weird. Like to be in there and not laughing at your friends and being unsupportive, it's so counterintuitive."

Prime Video has also spawned versions of the hit format in over 20 countries, with local celebrity hosts including Graham Norton (Ireland), Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Fedez (Italy), Michael 'Bully' Herbig (Germany), Rebel Wilson (Australia) and Trevor Noah (South Africa).

Last One Laughing UK returns to Prime Video in 2026, with season 1 available to watch now.

