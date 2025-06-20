Upon being beamed up to the Communiverse, he accidentally finds himself appointed as the intergalactic ambassador of planet Earth and must navigate a crisis along with a host of new alien friends.

Some previous films, such as Turning Red and Soul, were released straight on to Disney Plus, meaning viewers could watch them at home. But is that the case with Elio and how can Pixar fans in the UK watch the film?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Elio.

How to watch Elio?

Elio and Glordon. Pixar

Currently, the only way to watch Elio is in cinemas.

The Pixar film was released in cinemas worldwide, including in the UK, on Friday 20th June 2025.

Is Elio streaming on Disney Plus?

No, Elio is not currently streaming on Disney Plus. As with all other Pixar films, it is expected that it will start streaming on Disney Plus, but it will only do so sometime after it has been in cinemas.

For reference, Pixar's last film, Inside Out 2, was released in cinemas in June 2024 and was then added to Disney Plus in September.

If Elio follows a similar release pattern, we would expect it to arrive on the streaming service in September 2025 - although this has not yet been confirmed.

What is Elio about?

Elio. Pixar

The official synopsis for Elio, the latest film from Pixar, says: "What if the thing you were searching for found you first? In Pixar Animation Studios’ big-screen comedic misadventure, alien-obsessed Elio discovers the answer to that question when he is transported to the Communiverse, an interplanetary paradise that is home to intelligent life from galaxies far and wide.

"But when he’s mistaken as Earth’s leader, he’ll have to form unexpected bonds, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and make sure he doesn’t lose the opportunity to live out his ultimate dream."

The film stars a voice cast led by Sweet Tooth's Yonas Kibreab and Avengers: Endgame's Zoe Saldaña.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Elio trailer

You can watch the trailer for Elio right here now.

Elio is out in UK cinemas now. Other Pixar films are available to stream on Disney Plus.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.