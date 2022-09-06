Watch Home Alone in concert with live orchestra this Christmas

The beloved Christmas film stars Macaulay Culkin as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, whose family go on holiday for Christmas and accidentally leave him behind.

Fans of Home Alone, rejoice. The iconic Christmas movie is set to be played in cinemas alongside a live orchestra this festive season.

Initially excited, Kevin enjoys the peace and quiet in his sprawling suburban Chicago home, until a couple of bumbling thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) target it for robbery. Cue a flurry of epic one-liners and serious injuries.

The 1990 classic was scored by John Williams, whose impressive repertoire includes Star Wars, Jaws, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park and many more.

Williams's work on the Home Alone soundtrack is as iconic as the traps Kevin sets and features old Christmas classics, including Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, to drum up nostalgia, as well as original carols.

Malcaulay Culkin in Home Alone. 20th Century Fox

Home Alone will be shown in theatres across the UK, including Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Nottingham.

Dates can be found below:

27th November - Opera House, Manchester

12th December - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

15th December – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

19th December – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 9th September at 10am, and can be bought via Ticketmaster. There will also be a pre-sale beginning on Wednesday 7th September at 10am.

It sounds like the perfect way to get into the festive spirit, for little and big fellas alike.

