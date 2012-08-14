Dedicated Harry Potter fans could now find themselves living in Godric's Hollows itself. Well, not really. The village is actually Lavenham in Suffolk, but three bedroom de Vere House really was used in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One. The pretty medieval property was the home of James and Lily Potter, the place where Harry first came face to face with Voldemort, and the house in which he received his iconic scar. If you fancy following in the beloved wizard's footsteps, the grade 1 listed cottage could now be yours for the sum of just £950,000. Form an orderly queue!

Boys with toys

This grey Aston Martin made history in October 2010 when it was sold by RM Auctions for a cool $4.1million.

The automobile was used by Sean Connery in the 1964 hit Goldfinger and is the only authentic car from the movie still known to be in existance. The model is considered by ardent fans to be one of the best cars ever driven by the British secret agent, and is now thought to be the most expensive movie prop ever sold.

But the purchaser did get what he paid for... The Bond car is fitted with all the gadgets any self respecting spy needs while he's on the road. Think machine guns, revolving 007 number plates, an oil slick sprayer and a bullet-proof shield.

Oh, this old thing?

The little black dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany's earned itself a place in the record books when it became the most expensive film costume ever sold in December 2006.

Since it's debut the black Givenchy cocktail dress worn by New York socialite Holly Golightly has become something of an icon so it's no surprise that it was snapped up when it went on sale at a Christies auction. An anonymous telephone bidder secured the designer creation for an impressive £467,200.

Roads ... where we're going, we don't need roads.

If you've always dreamt of having your very own plutonium-powered time machine, you may have already missed your chance. Of the seven modified DeLoreans used in the filming of the Back To The Future films, only three still exist. Two belong to Universal Studios and the other was bought up by a film fan for $541,000 in 2011.

The iconic sports car used by Doc and Marty to travel through time was, however, sold without a working flux capacitor and, as far as we know, is unable to transport its driver back in time... How disappointing.

Lightsaber skills. Important they are

No Jedi is complete without his trusty lightsaber. And in 2008 a lucky, and probably very wealthy, Star Wars fan became the proud owner of one too when a lightsaber used in the epic film franchise Star Wars was sold for an equally epic $200,000. The lightsaber in question was used in Star Wars: a New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back by star Mark Hamill, who played the intergalactic hero Luke Skywalker.

Looks like nobody's home

Harry Potter's house isn't the only famous home to go on the market recently. 2011 saw the 1920s Chicago mansion used in the Home Alone films go on sale.

The Christmas film favourite follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by the young Macaulay Culkin, as he fights to defend the family home from a pair of bungling burglars after he is accidentally left home alone over Christmas. The house which played host to little Kevin's pranks was originally put on the market for a budget-busting $2.4million. But it seems, even with its movie credentials, the house was hard to shift. After lingering on the market for ten months, the previous owners accepted nearly $1million less than their original asking price.