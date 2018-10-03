While the laconic expert tracks the wolfpack, hair-trigger hubby Alexander Skarsgard returns from Iraq and a parallel hunt ensues. Despite the best efforts of decent police chief James Badge Dale, Wright finds himself at the centre of age-old internecine grudges between the villagers and law enforcement.

Saulnier excels at tense human interaction and corporeal, often crossbow-inflicted violence, and stages a mind-blowing, extended set piece that provides a premature climax. In its aftermath, a ritualistic demonic element never quite gels. The director has made conflict in rural American outposts his own, but needs to perhaps turn on the lights at some point.

Hold the Dark is now showing on Netflix