The bond between Harry Potter and Cedric Diggory in Goblet of Fire was top of that list on Tuesday night as the fourth film played out on screen, and it was the oft-though-unspoken 'attraction' between the pair that really had Twitter excited.

You see Harry x Cedric, or "Hedric" – as its known in the shipping word – was just too much to handle.

It’s the love affair that never happened, yet inspired galleries of fan art and endless pages of fan fiction.

And they would have gotten away with it too, if it wasn’t for that meddling Lord Voldemort.

Cedric Diggory, RIP

Oh, and just for the record...