He explained that Newt comes to New York in the first place "to buy a gift."

"He has this case, which is essentially a zoo full of these creatures that he's collected over the years. He and I literally bump into each other, our cases get switched up. I open my case, thinking that inside are gonna be pastries, and it's actually an entire zoo of magical creatures that comes stampeding out. One of them bites me.

"Newt, who's more of a misanthropic character and closer to the animals than he is to humans, he feels responsible for me. He doesn't want me to die because of this bite, so he takes me along and tries to heal me as we collect all these creatures in the city. Over the course of that, he and I become friends. It's like Sherlock and Watson, the origin story."

Magical stuff.

