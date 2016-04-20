Here's why Newt Scamander comes to New York in Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts
Eddie Redmayne's co-star revealed a few plot details about JK Rowling's film and apparently it's "like Sherlock and Watson, the origin story"
While JK Rowling's had her own private screening of Fantastic Beasts, the rest of us have to wait until 18th November to see the magic-filled movie.
But we've got a few more intriguing details to keep us happy for now. Dan Fogler, who stars opposite Eddie Redmayne's Newt as No-Maj Jacob Kowalski, told ScreenSlam about how the film begins.
He explained that Newt comes to New York in the first place "to buy a gift."
"He has this case, which is essentially a zoo full of these creatures that he's collected over the years. He and I literally bump into each other, our cases get switched up. I open my case, thinking that inside are gonna be pastries, and it's actually an entire zoo of magical creatures that comes stampeding out. One of them bites me.
"Newt, who's more of a misanthropic character and closer to the animals than he is to humans, he feels responsible for me. He doesn't want me to die because of this bite, so he takes me along and tries to heal me as we collect all these creatures in the city. Over the course of that, he and I become friends. It's like Sherlock and Watson, the origin story."
Magical stuff.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kNXuklXGPU