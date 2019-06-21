Always Be My Maybe, the new Netflix romcom starring Ali Wong, Randall Park and, amazingly, Keanu Reeves, has a dynamite soundtrack.

The film, centred around two estranged childhood friends who reunite sixteen years after they lost their virginity to one another, includes some fine 1990s hip-hop, as well as bangers from David Bowie, D'Angelo and Francis and the Lights.

And yes, it features the song that inspired the title - Mariah Carey's Always Be My Baby.

There are also some original tracks by Hello Peril, Marcus' (Randall Park) band, with help from real-life record producer Dan the Automator - though they are not yet available on Spotify. We'll update the playlist if that changes.

Check out the whole soundtrack below, followed by a Spotify playlist.

What are the songs on the Always Be My Maybe soundtrack?

  1. D'Angelo - Untitled (How Does It Feel)
  2. Souls Of Mischief - 93 'Til Infinity
  3. LeoSoul - Hard To Get
  4. David Bowie - Young Americans
  5. Too $hort - Blow the Whistle
  6. Dakota Jones - Have Mercy
  7. Tia P - Bumpin'
  8. Hello Peril - Hello
  9. AWOLNATION - Sail
  10. Channel Tres - Topdown
  11. Neil Frances - Coming Back Around (Edit)
  12. Moi Je - Profite
  13. Alicia Keys - Pawn It All
  14. Buscemi - Couleurs
  15. Plato III - Illuminate
  16. Hello Peril - Tennis Ball
  17. Ludacris & Bobby V - Pimpin' All Over The World
  18. Alice in Chains - Man in the Box
  19. Collective Soul - Shine
  20. Midnight Faces - Heavenly Bodies (Fred Falke Remix)
  21. Francis and the Lights - May I Have This Dance
  22. Big Freedia (feat. Lizzo) - Karaoke
  23. Mariah Carey - Always Be My Baby
  24. Hello Peril - I Punched Keanu Reeves
