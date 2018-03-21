His MI6 contract with Paramount prevented him from shaving the facial hair off, meaning that Justice League producers had to spend additional cash (on top of a reported $25m already doled out on the extensive re-shoots) to digitally remove it from the film.

Now, having finally been given the green light to shave off his 'tache, Cavill has shared a sweet, sentimental video which features a montage of pictures of the moustache.

"I know, it's hard to recognise me without KingStache," he says in the clip, "sometimes I even have trouble recognising myself."

The video ends with the message: "shaved but not forgotten".

We won't be forgetting about it any time soon, and neither will the visual effects staff at Warner Bros, for that matter.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout will be released in UK cinemas on 26th July 2018.