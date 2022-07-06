The latest Netflix YA summer romance has landed, and this time it’s a film adaptation of Jennifer E Smith’s novel of the same name, titled Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.

If you fell head over heels for Amazon Prime Video 's recent adaptation of Jenny Han’s young-adult novel, The Summer I Turned Pretty , then you're in luck.

The movie follows Claire (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher), a young couple who make a pact to break up before they head to college.

However, when they decide to go on one final, grand date, a painful tangle of emotions quickly arises and makes them question their mutually agreed upon decision to say goodbye.

Directed by Michael Lewen, the film provides plenty of atmospheric pop music to capture the teenagers’ shifting and wildly intense emotions. Aidan actor Fisher also sings quite a few songs himself in the movie, including a rendition of Twist and Shout to impress Claire when they first meet during a party.

Here's a list of songs from the film's epic soundtrack.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between soundtrack

Mover Awayer by Hobo Johnson

Camera by Charly Bliss

Groceries by Mallrat

Dancing Around by Flor

Drift by Peached

Won’t Come Down by Flyers

Daydream by Milk & Bone

Cut Loose by The Teacher Haters

Jordan Fisher as Aiden and Talia Ryder as Claire in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

We’re Just Gonna Crank It Up by BMGPM

Big Boy Cruising by George Moir

Colour by Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade

Automatic by Houses

So What May by Murder Shoes

Everything You Wanted by Edward James

Gas Station by Gary Francois Royant

This is Me by Kullah

No Waves by FIDLAR

Set Sail by Turf Club

Dayaway by Dayaway

Same by Overjoy

Love is an Ocean by Wolfgang Black

Santa Monica by Hoosh, Offrami

Who Dat by LG (Team Genius)

Gimme Da Loot by Trevor Lewallen

Lonely (ft. Blossom Caldarone) by George Moir

If You Think It’s Love by King Princess

Seventeen by Sjowgren

Twist and Shout by Jordan Fisher

Nevermore by Jordan Fisher

Everything I Ever Wanted by Jordan Fisher

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 6th July 2022. Visit our Movies hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

