Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix rom-com
From Hobo Johnson to Charly Bliss, expect plenty of atmospheric pop.
If you fell head over heels for Amazon Prime Video's recent adaptation of Jenny Han’s young-adult novel, The Summer I Turned Pretty, then you're in luck.
The latest Netflix YA summer romance has landed, and this time it’s a film adaptation of Jennifer E Smith’s novel of the same name, titled Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.
The movie follows Claire (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher), a young couple who make a pact to break up before they head to college.
However, when they decide to go on one final, grand date, a painful tangle of emotions quickly arises and makes them question their mutually agreed upon decision to say goodbye.
Directed by Michael Lewen, the film provides plenty of atmospheric pop music to capture the teenagers’ shifting and wildly intense emotions. Aidan actor Fisher also sings quite a few songs himself in the movie, including a rendition of Twist and Shout to impress Claire when they first meet during a party.
Here's a list of songs from the film's epic soundtrack.
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between soundtrack
Mover Awayer by Hobo Johnson
Camera by Charly Bliss
Groceries by Mallrat
Dancing Around by Flor
Drift by Peached
Won’t Come Down by Flyers
Daydream by Milk & Bone
Cut Loose by The Teacher Haters
We’re Just Gonna Crank It Up by BMGPM
Big Boy Cruising by George Moir
Colour by Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade
Automatic by Houses
So What May by Murder Shoes
Everything You Wanted by Edward James
Gas Station by Gary Francois Royant
This is Me by Kullah
No Waves by FIDLAR
Set Sail by Turf Club
Dayaway by Dayaway
Same by Overjoy
Love is an Ocean by Wolfgang Black
Santa Monica by Hoosh, Offrami
Who Dat by LG (Team Genius)
Gimme Da Loot by Trevor Lewallen
Lonely (ft. Blossom Caldarone) by George Moir
If You Think It’s Love by King Princess
Seventeen by Sjowgren
Twist and Shout by Jordan Fisher
Nevermore by Jordan Fisher
Everything I Ever Wanted by Jordan Fisher
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 6th July 2022.
