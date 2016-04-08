“He is fantastic," Mirren says in this Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show. "It was his last film and it’s a movie he would be very proud of.

"What I love about the film is that it’s Alan as I knew Alan – a brilliant character actor, funny, urbane, intelligent and very human. It’s really great to see him up there.”

Rickman also gave a voice performance for the upcoming Alice in Wonderland sequel Alice Through The Looking Glass. You can hear his narration as the Blue Caterpillar in the teaser below.

The Graham Norton Show airs Friday 8th April at 10:35pm on BBC1. Eye in the Sky is set to be released in cinemas on 15th April.