Helen Mirren thinks Alan Rickman would be "very proud" of his final film role
"It's Alan as I knew Alan," says the Eye in the Sky star of the late actor's last performance
Alan Rickman may be gone, but his performances remain – even some we haven't even seen yet.
The Harry Potter star's last live-action role comes in Eye in the Sky, a military thriller about a controversial drone strike. And co-star Helen Mirren says it's a performance that Rickman would be very proud of.
“He is fantastic," Mirren says in this Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show. "It was his last film and it’s a movie he would be very proud of.
"What I love about the film is that it’s Alan as I knew Alan – a brilliant character actor, funny, urbane, intelligent and very human. It’s really great to see him up there.”
Rickman also gave a voice performance for the upcoming Alice in Wonderland sequel Alice Through The Looking Glass. You can hear his narration as the Blue Caterpillar in the teaser below.
The Graham Norton Show airs Friday 8th April at 10:35pm on BBC1. Eye in the Sky is set to be released in cinemas on 15th April.