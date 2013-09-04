Has Jack Nicholson retired due to memory loss?
The Hollywood star is said to have taken the decision to stop making movies after struggling to remember his lines
Three-time Academy Award winner Jack Nicholson, 76, has reportedly retired from acting due to memory loss.
After a career spanning five decades – with The Shining, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Batman among just a few of the hits on his movie CV – a Hollywood film insider says of Nicholson “his memory isn’t what is used to be.”
“There is a simple reason behind his decision – it’s memory loss," the insider told Radar Online. "Quite frankly, at 76, Jack has memory issues and can no longer remember the lines being asked of him.”
Nicholson’s last film, How Do You Know, was released in 2010 with the star apparently turning down an offer to feature in upcoming movie Nebraska, which now stars Bruce Dern (Django, Last Man Standing, Monster).
The Hollywood legend hasn’t exactly been hiding out in recent months, however, videobombing a delighted Jennifer Lawrence at this year’s Oscars bash.
Indeed, the source added, “Jack has no intention of retiring from the limelight. He’s not retiring from public life at all. He just doesn’t want a tribute. He’s happy to tacitly join the retirees club like Sean Connery.”