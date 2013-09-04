“There is a simple reason behind his decision – it’s memory loss," the insider told Radar Online. "Quite frankly, at 76, Jack has memory issues and can no longer remember the lines being asked of him.”

Nicholson’s last film, How Do You Know, was released in 2010 with the star apparently turning down an offer to feature in upcoming movie Nebraska, which now stars Bruce Dern (Django, Last Man Standing, Monster).

The Hollywood legend hasn’t exactly been hiding out in recent months, however, videobombing a delighted Jennifer Lawrence at this year’s Oscars bash.

More like this

Indeed, the source added, “Jack has no intention of retiring from the limelight. He’s not retiring from public life at all. He just doesn’t want a tribute. He’s happy to tacitly join the retirees club like Sean Connery.”

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes