Harry Potter's Rupert Grint and Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon are in a movie together... about Hitler
Rheon, who plays the much maligned Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones, is taking on the role of young Adolf Hitler
From Ramsay Bolton to... Adolf Hitler. Iwan Rheon, who plays the sadistic psychopath in hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones, is sticking close to type for his latest role.
The 30-year-old actor is set to play young Adolf Hitler in a new television movie about the Nazi leader's youth. “I’m playing a young Hitler,” Rheon told New York Times this week, adding: "Oh, I’m typecast already!"
Adolf the Artist is a TV movie set to air on Sky Arts. It's expected to follow Hitler as he attempts to improve his skills and get in to the prestigious Vienna Academy of Fine Arts.
"This story follows Adolf in the run-up to retaking the entrance exam, burdened by temper tantrums and an oddball dress sense, and desperately trying to improve as an artist and gain recognition," Sky explain.
Not much else is known about the project, apart from the fact that Rheon has a rather famous co-star. He'll be acting alongside Harry Potter alumnus Rupert Grint. Grint is reportedly playing August Kubize, a childhood friend of the would-be political leader.