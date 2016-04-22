Adolf the Artist is a TV movie set to air on Sky Arts. It's expected to follow Hitler as he attempts to improve his skills and get in to the prestigious Vienna Academy of Fine Arts.

"This story follows Adolf in the run-up to retaking the entrance exam, burdened by temper tantrums and an oddball dress sense, and desperately trying to improve as an artist and gain recognition," Sky explain.

Advertisement

Not much else is known about the project, apart from the fact that Rheon has a rather famous co-star. He'll be acting alongside Harry Potter alumnus Rupert Grint. Grint is reportedly playing August Kubize, a childhood friend of the would-be political leader.