Other coveted lots include Harry Potter's original Hogwarts acceptance letter from The Philosopher's Stone (you know, in case for some reason you don't ever get one of your own), Steven Spielberg's clapperboard from Jaws and a pilot helmet from Star Wars: New Hope.

Mulder and Scully's FBI photo ID and badges are also going under the hammer, alongside the Batpod motorcycle, the sloth mask from the Goonies, Keira Knightley's Love Actually wedding dress and Richard Attenborough's annotated Jurassic Park script.

Film fans have a while to get their finances in order – The Prop Store auction is set to take place on 27th September – and you can also take a look at the memorabilia before you fork out any cash. All the original items are going on display to the public in the two weeks ahead of the auction at a free preview exhibition at the BFI IMAX in London's Waterloo.