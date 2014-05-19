But while promoting his new film The Expendables 3 at Cannes, in which he stars with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, he says of Episode VII:

“I’m delighted to be involved… We have a great cast and a great script, and the director, JJ Abrams is at the top of his game,” Yahoo reports.

Of course, he’s not about to wax lyrical about the plot, themes or how his part will play out. But he adds: “The dirty little secret is that making movies is great fun. It’s just a great job.”

Filming has now begun in Pinewood Studios in London, with Abrams's production company Bad Robot tweeting a picture of the clapperboard on day one.

New faces among the cast include Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson and Oscar Isaac who has also been talking to us about working with Abrams on this latest instalment.