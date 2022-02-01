Starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, Groundhog Day revolves around cynical weatherman Phil Connors (Murray), who is sent to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the annual Groundhog Day festivities.

With America’s Groundhog Day 2022 (Pennsylvania's tradition where a small furry animal makes a special weather forecast) almost upon us, one thing’s for sure: fans will be desperate to rewatch the classic movie of the same name.

There, amid a wild blizzard, Phil is somehow caught in a time-warp and forced to relive the same day again and again.

It’s hardly surprising then, that since the 1993 premiere of Groundhog Day, the popular American tradition became synonymous with more than a weather-predicting animal.

Now, thanks to Billy Murray and Andi MacDowell’s hit movie, the term has become associated with any repetitive scenario.

The 1993 time-loop classic is available on a number of global streaming platforms, but read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Groundhog Day in the UK.

How to watch Groundhog Day in the UK

Groundhog Day is available to watch online and on television in the UK.

Fans of the film can rewatch the 1993 classic on Prime Video in the UK.

Admirers of the classic will also be thrilled to hear that the movie can be watched at no additional cost by subscribers.

Prime membership costs £7.99 per month if you go for a monthly subscription.

Groundhog Day is also airing on Sky Cinema on Wednesday 2nd February 2022 for customers with access to the channel. You can find the film and details of timings at the link here.

The film will also be available to watch for free on the streaming service NOW as part of its Cinema Pass.

Is Groundhog Day available on Netflix UK?

Unfortunately, Groundhog Day isn’t currently available to stream on Netflix UK.

As detailed above, Groundhog Day is available to watch on Prime Video, Sky Cinema and NOW in the UK.

Who's in the cast of Groundhog Day?

Beloved British actor Bill Murray (Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, On the Rocks) stars in the role of Phil Connors, a weatherman who gets stuck in a time loop after begrudgingly travelling to Punxsutawney to cover Groundhog day.

Meanwhile, Andie MacDowell (Netflix’s Maid, Four Weddings and a Funeral) portrays producer and Phil’s love interest, Rita Hanson, while Chris Elliot (How I Met Your Mother, The King of Queens, Schitt’s Creek) stars as Phil’s cameraman, Larry.

Other cast members include Stephen Tobolowsky (Thelma & Louise, Spaceballs), who stars as an insurance agent, and Brian Doyle-Murray, Bill Murray’s brother, who had a small role in Groundhog Day as Buster, a man who chokes on some food in a restaurant.

