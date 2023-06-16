The film follows a group of old school friends who reunite after 25 years to see their favourite band in concert, only to realise that they have all changed a lot since they last met, partly due to an incident dating back to the last time they saw the band.

The stars and director of the new jukebox musical Greatest Days have assured cinemagoers that the film is not only for Take That fans.

And although the Greatest Days soundtrack includes a number of hit songs such as Relight My Fire, Shine, and Back for Good, the cast has insisted that there are enough universal themes in the film for it to appeal even to those who wouldn't consider themselves devotees of Gary Barlow and co.

"It's about being a teenager and it's about friendship, and then these friends growing older and reigniting their friendships," Alice Lowe explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"So I think it's very nostalgic as well – it really brings back memories of your own teenage times whether you're a fan of Take That or Nirvana or whatever, we all have those sort of emotional connections to music from the past."

"It's about female friendship and grief, change, getting older, moving on," added Jayde Adams. "It's about complicated relationships and women with depth – I was really drawn to this part because Claire is this very very multi-dimensional character who goes on a huge journey we don't even see.

"But we see her 25 years later and she's very different, and that just... not having to signpost stuff like that was fantastic."

Meanwhile, Nandi Sawyers-Hudson, who plays the younger version of Amaka Okafor's character Zoe, explained: "Female friendship is one of the main themes, and just friendship in general.

"Even if you are a fan of any band or any artist, understanding that concept of just idolising someone, and also friendships and how they can change over time and develop into new things."

And Okafor agreed: "I would say it's not about Take That, it's just a fun time. It's just a family film, it's a mates film and it's just fun and joyous – honestly, it's a hoot!"

Director Coky Giedroyc explained that this idea – making a film that would appeal to those who didn't consider themselves Take That die-hards – was crucial to her, and she believes it might even win a few people over to the band's music.

"It was so important for us that it be a film that sort of stands on its own as a gorgeous kind of emotional arc, and the songs are there to hold it together and lift it up," she said.

"But I would defy anyone to come and see this film as a non-Take That fan and not leave a new Take That fan – it converts people!"

Lowe agrees that skeptics are likely to come around to the film.

"I think most people know a Take That song, even if they think they don't," she said. "So genuinely, you get swept along in the songs whether you like it or not – it's really that irresistible!"

