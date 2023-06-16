Greatest Days soundtrack: all the songs in the Take That musical
Relight My Fire, Shine and Back For Good are among the hits to feature in the new film.
Both in their original '90s heyday and after their 2006 comeback, Take That racked up an incredible number of hits – with the Gary Barlow-led band notching a total of 12 number-ones on the UK singles chart.
It's therefore no surprise that a jukebox musical was made featuring their songs, and more than five years after Greatest Days first opened at the Manchester Opera House (originally with the title The Boys), fans have now been treated to a film adaptation.
Aisling Bea, Jayde Adams, and Alice Lowe are among the stars of the new film, which follows a group of old school friends who reunite after 25 years to see their favourite band in concert, with various issues bubbling to the surface after they meet.
Of course, the film makes use of a number of the group's most memorable tunes, and if you're wondering which hits made the cut, read on to find the full Greatest Days soundtrack.
Greatest Days soundtrack
The full list of Take That songs that feature in the film is listed below.
- Pray
- Could It Be Magic
- Relight My Fire
- It Only Takes A Minute (part of The Concert medley)
- Promises (part of The Concert medley)
- Once You've Tasted Love (part of The Concert medley)
- Babe (part of The Concert medley)
- Shine
- Greatest Day
- Said It All
- The Flood
- A Million Love Songs
- Back for Good
- Patience
- Rule the World
- Never Forget
Meanwhile, there are also a number of largely instrumental tracks composed for the film's score by Oli Julian & Nick Foster. You can find the titles listed below:
- Opening
- Nope
- Present Day
- Five Minute Detour
- Jeff Breaks it Down
- She Asked Me To Walk Her Home
- Back to Reality
