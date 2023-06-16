It's therefore no surprise that a jukebox musical was made featuring their songs, and more than five years after Greatest Days first opened at the Manchester Opera House (originally with the title The Boys), fans have now been treated to a film adaptation.

Both in their original '90s heyday and after their 2006 comeback, Take That racked up an incredible number of hits – with the Gary Barlow-led band notching a total of 12 number-ones on the UK singles chart.

Aisling Bea, Jayde Adams, and Alice Lowe are among the stars of the new film, which follows a group of old school friends who reunite after 25 years to see their favourite band in concert, with various issues bubbling to the surface after they meet.

Of course, the film makes use of a number of the group's most memorable tunes, and if you're wondering which hits made the cut, read on to find the full Greatest Days soundtrack.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Greatest Days soundtrack

The full list of Take That songs that feature in the film is listed below.

Pray

Could It Be Magic

Relight My Fire

It Only Takes A Minute (part of The Concert medley)

Promises (part of The Concert medley)

Once You've Tasted Love (part of The Concert medley)

Babe (part of The Concert medley)

Shine

Greatest Day

Said It All

The Flood

A Million Love Songs

Back for Good

Patience

Rule the World

Never Forget

Meanwhile, there are also a number of largely instrumental tracks composed for the film's score by Oli Julian & Nick Foster. You can find the titles listed below:

Opening

Nope

Present Day

Five Minute Detour

Jeff Breaks it Down

She Asked Me To Walk Her Home

Back to Reality

Greatest Days is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.