Last year, It's a Wonderful Life was crowned winner yet again, fending off competition from the likes of The Muppet Christmas Carol, Elf and Die Hard – can any of those films knock it off the top spot this year?

Every year, we like to ask RadioTimes.com readers to vote for their favourite Christmas film of all time – and as we edge closer towards the start of December, it's time to begin the 2022 poll.

Amongst the other contenders on our 25-film shortlist are perennial favourites such as Love Actually, Home Alone and The Snowman, as well as more recent additions to the canon like Klaus and The Christmas Chronicles.

And we've even found room for a couple of brand new 2022 releases – the Lindsay Lohan starring cheese-fest Falling for Christmas and Spirited, a new musical take on A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

That's one of four adaptations of Charles Dickens's iconic tale on the list, with the aforementioned Muppet version, the Alastair Sim-starring Scrooge from 1951, and Bill Murray comic version Scrooged also all included.

Of course, every year there is passionate discourse regarding whether Die Hard can be counted as a Christmas film and this year there are a couple of other entries on our list whose inclusion might prompt debate – Carol and Batman Returns.

With classic Hollywood gems like White Christmas and The Shop Around the Corner, popular romcoms such as The Holiday and family favourites like Miracle on 34th Street, there really is something for everyone on the shortlist – so get voting and we'll announce the results in time for Christmas Day.

