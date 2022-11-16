GOOD, which is currently on at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London until 24th December, stars Tennant as Professor John Halder, a German academic who thinks he is a ‘good’ man. However, as the prospect of the Second World War approaches, he finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

The National Theatre has announced that the West End production of GOOD , starring David Tennant, will be broadcast to cinemas worldwide.

The 1981 play by CP Taylor was previously made into a 2008 film starring Viggo Mortensen, Jason Isaacs and Jodie Whittaker, but now Tennant's version, which also stars Elliot Levey (Cabaret) and Sharon Small (The Bay) and has been directed by Dominic Cooke, will be broadcast to cinemas as part of the National Theatre Live programme in 2023.

On behalf of production company Fictionhouse, producer Kate Horton said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with NT Live to make our production of GOOD available across the UK and worldwide."

Horton continued: "CP Taylor’s play is a powerful and timely message, and this broadcast will allow audiences to connect with the play, Dominic Cooke’s extraordinary production and David Tennant’s brilliant lead performance long beyond our run at the Harold Pinter Theatre."

The play will be available in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from Thursday 20th April 2023 and around the globe from Thursday 15th June 2023, and tickets are available now from National Theatre Live.

Alongside GOOD, Tennant also has plenty of other projects on the way. Next week, his sitcom with Michael Sheen, Staged, returns for a third season, which will be followed by the pair's other collaboration, Good Omens season 2, in 2023.

Tennant is also back starring in Doctor Who after a twist saw Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerate into Tennant, who is now being called the Fourteenth Doctor.

