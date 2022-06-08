Good is the debut West End production for Fictionhouse, an independent production company launched by Dominic Cooke — Good’s director — and Kate Horton, its co-founder. Good makes its way to the stage two years after its original run date was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

David Tennant, the Scottish actor who shot to prominence amongst TV buffs everywhere for playing the tenth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, will star as John Halder in the West End adaptation of Cecil Philip Taylor’s play, Good.

The play also stars Elliot Levey, who is best known for his work in British Theatre, for example, his 2004 revival of His Dark Materials. This isn’t the first time Levey and Tennant have worked together: Levey played Don John in the 2011 production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, with Tennant taking the role of Benedick.

With an 11-week run, Good the play will debut in the West End on Thursday 6th October. So if this sounds like your cup of tea, here's how you get tickets.

Buy Good the play tickets from £20 at ATG Tickets

What is GOOD the play?

David Tennant stars in GOOD Getty

Cecil Philip Taylor’s play explores the idea of what it means to be ‘good’.

Set in pre-war Germany, the audience follows John Halder (played by David Tennant), who’s a seemingly-liberal professor and the epitome of a ‘good’ man: he’s a devoted husband and father, and cares for his ill mother. When World War II breaks out, we see Halder battle with his desire for an easy life and his morality, as he ends up slowly being manipulated into joining Nazism.

Good the play was originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1981 and was subsequently performed all over the world. It’s been described as the definitive piece written about the Holocaust for British theatre. Now, it’s Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke’s turn to bring Good to our stage once more.

Good the play tickets: where and when is the play being performed?

Good the play will debut on Thursday 6th October at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End, two years after its original scheduled run was postponed due to Covid. The play will run for 11 weeks only.

How to buy Good the play tickets

Good the play tickets go on sale today, Wednesday 8th June, and start from £20.

Tickets for Good the play are available right now from ATG Tickets, with a range of dates on offer. The availability is looking pretty good so far. But with a limited 11-week run, we can’t guarantee that will stay the case.

The Harold Pinter Theatre is located in the heart of central London, equally as close to Piccadilly Circus underground station and Charing Cross underground station. There are plenty of places to eat and drink in the West End, too, if you fancy a bite while you're there.

