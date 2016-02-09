The London Underground has bagged itself a starring role in upcoming action disaster movie London Has Fallen. Exclusive pictures of the new film see Gerard Butler heading deep into the tube network, gun in hand, to protect the US President, played by Aaron Eckhart.

Advertisement

Butler is back as secret service agent Mike Banning in this follow-up to Olympus Has Fallen, in which the British capital comes under attack. All the world's leaders gather in London for the funeral of the British PM, but his memorial service turns into a plot to kill the world's most powerful leaders – and destroy London's beloved landmarks.