Gerard Butler takes the US president on the tube in exclusive London Has Fallen pictures
Secret service agent Mike Banning takes the American Commander in Chief down into the London Underground in new images from the upcoming action film
The London Underground has bagged itself a starring role in upcoming action disaster movie London Has Fallen. Exclusive pictures of the new film see Gerard Butler heading deep into the tube network, gun in hand, to protect the US President, played by Aaron Eckhart.
Butler is back as secret service agent Mike Banning in this follow-up to Olympus Has Fallen, in which the British capital comes under attack. All the world's leaders gather in London for the funeral of the British PM, but his memorial service turns into a plot to kill the world's most powerful leaders – and destroy London's beloved landmarks.
The tube is clearly instrumental in the US President's escape. Let's hope he's remembered his Oyster card...
These exclusive preview pictures also see Banning and his wife Leah decorating a nursery for a new arrival.
Watch the trailer for London Has Fallen:
London Has Fallen is in UK cinemas 3rd March