Well, it turns out Elsa herself, Idina Menzel, is totally on board with the idea of having the queen of ice find herself a girlfriend instead of a Prince Charming.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard Music Awards, Menzel said she’d be more than happy to play Disney’s first LGBT princess.

“I think it’s great,” the actress and singer said. “Disney’s just gotta contend with that. I’ll let them figure that out.”

She went on to add that Elsa had changed her life – and the lives of thousands of children and parents around the world too, we imagine.

Frozen’s sequel is reportedly in the works, so we’ll have to see whether Disney takes heed of the call.