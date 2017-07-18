The Inbetweeners 2 ★★★

9.00-11.00pm E4

I am unable to review this film dispassionately, as I played a very, very modest part in its production (I am credited as Script Consultant, which means I read it and made some suggestions to the writers). However, I was a hardcore fan of the original hit E4 sitcom before I was allowed anywhere near it, and can say objectively that it tops the first movie for sheer panoramic majesty, against which the trademark gross-out comedy of cringe plays out in reassuringly familiar style. The four ex-sixth formers – nerdy Will (Simon Bird), delusional Jay (James Buckley), sweet Simon (Joe Thomas) and guileless Neil (Blake Harrison) – backpack across Australia and mock “gap yah” pretence at every turn. Rude, crude and surprisingly emotional, and beaten only by The Lego Movie and the final Hobbit at the 2014 UK box office, its success is to co-writer/directors Iain Morris and Damon Beesley’s credit. And probably not mine.