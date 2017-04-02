The Brides of Dracula ★★★★

10.45pm-12.30am Horror Channel

A prime slice of Hammer real estate from director Terence Fisher, this sequel to the 1958 Dracula lacks Christopher Lee and relies heavily on the urbane presence of Peter Cushing as Dr Van Helsing. While investigating a suspicious death in a nearby village, he visits a Transylvanian castle and meets the sharp-fanged Baroness (Martita Hunt). Yvonne Monlaur (described as “France’s latest sex kitten” in the lurid trailer) is the schoolteacher wooed by David Peel’s coiffured vampire, and all the Hammer staples are in place: lots of cackling, plastic bats, burning hay bales, crosses, coffins and hypnotic trances. Plus, the advertised Brides, who’ve overdone it on the foundation. Tremendous fun.